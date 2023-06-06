Here's how you can download iOS 17 developer beta

Update: Registered developers with an Apple ID can download the iOS 17 developer beta. Contrary to what an earlier version of this report had implied, the developer beta is still targeted at developers and not the general public. You still need a developer account to download the beta, but there is an option for registering an account for free now.









The original story continues below.

Developer betas are meant for app makers to allow them to integrate new technologies into their apps and can be buggy. Previously, they were only available to people who had subscribed to the paid version of Apple’s Developer Program which costs $99 a year. Apple has now eased the requirements.





The iOS 17 developer beta is available to users who have signed up for the free developer membership account and have an Apple ID. The same is true for watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. This explains why more people were able to download developer betas this year.





Twitter user Connor Jewiss was among the first iPhone users to say that he was able to download iOS 17 by going to the Beta Updates section.









iMore says that many of its team members were also able to download the iOS 17 developer beta. Only devices running iOS 16.5 can access it. The outlet also says that many other users were also able to download the beta.





iPhone users without a developer account should avoid looking for loopholes that let them download the latest developer beta. It is only meant for those who are a part of the Apple Developer Program and anyone who is not a member would be violating Apple's policy by downloading it and this could make their phone unusable.





The first public beta will probably be here by late June, so the rest of us won't have to wait long anyway.





iPhone owners with the iPhone XS and newer models will be able to download iOS 17. It brings many new features such as live voicemail transcripts, new safety features, and StandBy for viewing glanceable information when the iPhone is charging.