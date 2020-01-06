Harman Kardon's new FLY earphones are a serious Apple AirPods competitor

Though Harman Kardon has been acquired by Samsung a while ago
, it doesn't mean the audio company is forbidden to compete with the South Korean company's products. And so, Harman Kardon returns to the audio market with a new lineup of FLY headphones, which promise to take sound “to sophisticated new heights.”
The new FLY series includes three different models aimed at customers looking for specific features: FLY BT, FLY TWS, and FLY ANC. These names are abbreviations of specific connectivity and audio technologies. For example, BT comes from Bluetooth, TWS means true wireless, while ANC is short for active noise canceling.
The most expensive ones, the FLY ANC, which you can see in the picture above, promise to offer 20 hours of continuous playback time with just one charge, with Bluetooth and active noise-canceling enabled. They also feature support for Google Assistant
and Amazon Alexa
, which can be triggered from one of the earcups.
FLY BT are the cheapest of the trio and are meant to offer a low-cost alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Buds
and Apple's AirPods
. They can be used with a cord, but they also come with a behind-the-neck band. The battery should last for about 8 hours of listening, but since they're packed with speed charge, you'll be able to recharge them quite fast. Just like the FLY ANC, these come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.
Harman Kardon FLY BT earphones
Last but not least, FLY TWS are the real Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods
competitors. The earphones offer full-touch controls when they're connected to a smartphone and offer up to 15 hours of playback combined with the charging case. Without the charging case though, you'll only get about 5 hours of battery life. The FLY TWS are also water-resistant and sweatproof.
Harman Kardon FLY TWS earphones
According to Harman
, the new FLY headphones series will be available in winter 2020. As far as the prices go, FLY BT, FLY TWS and FLY ANC will sell for $100, $150 and $250, respectively.
