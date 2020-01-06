Accessories Samsung Audio

Harman Kardon's new FLY earphones are a serious Apple AirPods competitor

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 06, 2020, 1:49 PM
Harman Kardon's new FLY earphones are a serious Apple AirPods competitor
Though Harman Kardon has been acquired by Samsung a while ago, it doesn't mean the audio company is forbidden to compete with the South Korean company's products. And so, Harman Kardon returns to the audio market with a new lineup of FLY headphones, which promise to take sound “to sophisticated new heights.”

The new FLY series includes three different models aimed at customers looking for specific features: FLY BT, FLY TWS, and FLY ANC. These names are abbreviations of specific connectivity and audio technologies. For example, BT comes from Bluetooth, TWS means true wireless, while ANC is short for active noise canceling.

The most expensive ones, the FLY ANC, which you can see in the picture above, promise to offer 20 hours of continuous playback time with just one charge, with Bluetooth and active noise-canceling enabled. They also feature support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be triggered from one of the earcups.

FLY BT are the cheapest of the trio and are meant to offer a low-cost alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Buds and Apple's AirPods. They can be used with a cord, but they also come with a behind-the-neck band. The battery should last for about 8 hours of listening, but since they're packed with speed charge, you'll be able to recharge them quite fast. Just like the FLY ANC, these come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.


Last but not least, FLY TWS are the real Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods competitors. The earphones offer full-touch controls when they're connected to a smartphone and offer up to 15 hours of playback combined with the charging case. Without the charging case though, you'll only get about 5 hours of battery life. The FLY TWS are also water-resistant and sweatproof.


According to Harman, the new FLY headphones series will be available in winter 2020. As far as the prices go, FLY BT, FLY TWS and FLY ANC will sell for $100, $150 and $250, respectively.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

basher
Reply

1. basher

Posts: 115; Member since: Sep 20, 2015

I don't understand why every new product has to be an Apple competitor.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless