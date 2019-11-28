Happy Thanksgiving from the PhoneArena team to all our readers!

It is that time of the year — it's turkey day! Or the day where we think back on the things we are grateful for. Be it the people around us, life events and lessons, opportunities and achievements — everything that makes the human experience special. And, of course, we at PA.com are most grateful for you and to you, guys! Yeah you, who do you think keeps this site going?
You coming back here, reading articles, voting in polls, posting your thoughts in our comments section — it's what keeps this place alive and moves us forward. So, from the whole team here,
Thank you and happy Thanksgiving!
And hey, for those of you that don't celebrate Thanksgiving — we are thankful for you as well! So, have a happy day that is not a special day, but you are still special to us... day!
1 Comment
1. Jerv5g
Posts: 3; Member since: Jul 15, 2019
posted on 7 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):