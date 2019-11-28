Happy Thanksgiving from the PhoneArena team to all our readers!

Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 28, 2019, 9:11 AM
It is that time of the year — it's turkey day! Or the day where we think back on the things we are grateful for. Be it the people around us, life events and lessons, opportunities and achievements — everything that makes the human experience special. And, of course, we at PA.com are most grateful for you and to you, guys! Yeah you, who do you think keeps this site going?

You coming back here, reading articles, voting in polls, posting your thoughts in our comments section — it's what keeps this place alive and moves us forward. So, from the whole team here,

Thank you and happy Thanksgiving!



And hey, for those of you that don't celebrate Thanksgiving — we are thankful for you as well! So, have a happy day that is not a special day, but you are still special to us... day!

Jerv5g
1. Jerv5g

Posts: 3; Member since: Jul 15, 2019

Thanks

posted on 7 min ago

