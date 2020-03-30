Game show app HQ Trivia gets resurrected
HQ Trivia gained significant popularity, offering impressive prizes of up to $400,000 and partnering with popular brands such as Nike and Warner Bros. This wasn't without controversy, as some winners were reportedly not able to receive their earnings due to the cashout button being greyed out or showing errors on both iOS and Android. In June 2019, Alex Jacob, a winner of $20,000, took to Twitter seeking for help after not receiving his prize. Jacob eventually received the winnings in August and tweeted that the delay was due to the company making sure he wasn't cheating.
In 2018, HQ co-founder Colin Kroll passed away due to an apparent drug overdose. Later that same year, lead investors were no longer willing to fund it, as announced by Yusupov in a company staff email. That led to the layoffs of 25 employees at HQ, following further layoffs in 2019 and a shutdown in February 2020.