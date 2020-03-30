Apps Games

Game show app HQ Trivia gets resurrected

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 30, 2020, 2:52 AM
Game show app HQ Trivia gets resurrected
HQ Trivia co-founder Rus Yusupov announced the popular quiz app's return on Twitter soon after players received notifications of a new game starting.

According to a source who spoke with The Verge, this isn't a one-time event, and the once-popular game show app is to return. Though a schedule hasn't been confirmed yet, new HQ Trivia episodes are expected to start airing. The company behind the app has been sold to a private investor who chose to remain anonymous, the source also claims.

HQ Trivia first launched in 2017 on iOS and Android, developed by Vine creators Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll. The app played as a virtual game show, with players answering increasingly difficult questions within a time limit. It was initially hosted live by comedian Scott Rogowsky, until he was replaced by another comedian, Matt Richards, in April 2019, after negotiations with Rogowsky fell through.

HQ Trivia gained significant popularity, offering impressive prizes of up to $400,000 and partnering with popular brands such as Nike and Warner Bros. This wasn't without controversy, as some winners were reportedly not able to receive their earnings due to the cashout button being greyed out or showing errors on both iOS and Android. In June 2019, Alex Jacob, a winner of $20,000, took to Twitter seeking for help after not receiving his prize. Jacob eventually received the winnings in August and tweeted that the delay was due to the company making sure he wasn't cheating.

In 2018, HQ co-founder Colin Kroll passed away due to an apparent drug overdose. Later that same year, lead investors were no longer willing to fund it, as announced by Yusupov in a company staff email. That led to the layoffs of 25 employees at HQ, following further layoffs in 2019 and a shutdown in February 2020.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless