HBO won't pull streaming support for older Apple TVs just yet

by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 10, 2020, 11:50 AM
Here is some good news for a change in this crisis period. HBO has just confirmed that it will extend streaming support for older Apple TVs, after it announced that it will pull HBO Now and HBO Go apps on April 30.

Engadget reports that HBO Now will still available on 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TVs until May 15, while HBO Go will continue to be accessible on the same devices for “a few additional months.”

It's a great decision that comes to help people who are isolating due to coronavirus pandemic. One other thing HBO took into consideration is the fact that people owning older generation Apple TVs might not be able to upgrade to new models during the outbreak.

Although HBO decided to pull its apps from the older Apple TVs months ago because of the “device deprecation,” the company is now reversing that decision temporarily, so if you own a 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV, you should consider upgrading to a new one as soon as you can if you still want to be able to use HBO's apps.

