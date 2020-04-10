HBO won't pull streaming support for older Apple TVs just yet
Engadget reports that HBO Now will still available on 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TVs until May 15, while HBO Go will continue to be accessible on the same devices for “a few additional months.”
Although HBO decided to pull its apps from the older Apple TVs months ago because of the “device deprecation,” the company is now reversing that decision temporarily, so if you own a 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV, you should consider upgrading to a new one as soon as you can if you still want to be able to use HBO's apps.