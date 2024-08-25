Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you

Apple is soldiering on with its tabletop device with an iPad-like screen, cameras, and robotic arms, reports Mark Gurman.





Gurman first reported on the device, which is codenamed J595, just last week , revealing the robotic limb would be able to move the screen around. Apple is looking at it as a new source of revenue and is hoping it would give it a better chance of cracking the smartphone market, which is currently dominated by Amazon and Google.





Power On In the fresh edition of hisnewsletter, Gurman has provided more details about the project, which in some ways stems from its work on the now-canceled autonomous car. Apple believes that the fundamental technology can be applied to robotics and is exploring the J595 as a test case.





It's going to be a very first-world product and solve problems that you might not even know you have. Among the use cases thought of by Apple are having a device closeby so that you won't have to make the long journey to your bedroom or home office just to get your device ( who does that? ) or checking something in your home when you are out, as it's being envisioned as a smart home command center and remote-controlled security tool.





The robotic limb and the capability to swivel would make the iPad-like device great for online meetings or checking out recipes when you are in the kitchen.





The device could be the perfect platform for capitalising on AI. Apple is reportedly working on a new AI-powered humanlike interface like Siri for the iPad-like gadget and any potential future robotic devices.





Apple is both hopeful and skeptical about the project at the same time. Its attempt to break into the auto industry was a bust and it's also struggling with AR glasses. For now, a robotic device sounds like the next gadget it could sell to customers.





The device is expected to arrive around 2026 or 2027 and is rumored to cost nearly $1,000.