Grab this rock-bottom price on the fantastic Pixel 7 Pro while you can

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have become some of Google's most popular smartphones due to their premium design, exceptional cameras, and outstanding hardware. It's not hard to see why they stand out in the market, especially when considering their affordable price point. To make things even better, Best Buy is currently offering a deal on the Pixel 7 Pro, making it even more appealing.

The Pixel 7 Pro has everything you'd expect from a high-end phone. Its large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, resulting in fluid animations. The device is powered by Google's second-gen Tensor G2 chip, which incorporates artificial and machine learning to provide features that can't be found on other phones. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro presents menu options for business calls, saving you the trouble of listening to each one. Additionally, the phone can transcribe voice notes on Google’s Messages app, making it easier to respond to audio messages in situations where you can't listen to them.

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Triple rear camera system with 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto 5x | 5,000mAh battery | Google Tensor G2 chip
$300 off (33%)
$599
$899
The chip also enhances the cameras, enabling you to remove unwanted objects and photo bombers from your pictures, as well as clean up old, blurry photos to make them more usable. The triple camera system features a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide unit with a macro mode, and a 48MP telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro takes top-notch pictures, putting expensive phones to shame.

The Tensor G2 chip is powerful enough for multitasking and heavy-weight games. The phone runs the purist form of Android and Google's devices are always the first in line to receive major updates. Speaking of which, the device will get updates for five years.

What's most impressive is the starting price of $899, which is significantly less than what you'd have to pay for comparable phones from Apple and Samsung. Best Buy has discounted the price by $300, making it an even better value proposition.

If you're looking for an outstanding computational photography experience, a crisp and bright display, and an uncluttered interface, you can't go wrong with the Pixel 7 Pro.

