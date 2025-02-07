Grab the perfect Rokform protective case for your new Galaxy S25 here!

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

This story is sponsored by Rokform. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!


The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally out and shipping! The reviews are in, and those are some excellent phones. But, they are still made of glass and metal, so it’s best to ensure that your new phone’s life isn’t cut short by an unfortunate bump!

Accessory maker Rokform specializes in creating protective and durable rugged cases. Years of experience have led to the design of the Rokform Galaxy S25 Rugged Case. With a police armor-grade polycarbonate back to ensure a slim profile, and shock absorbing TPU frame, it’s made for everyday use, but with military-grade protection for unfortunate accidents.

Shop Rokform Galaxy S25 Rugged cases

Use code phonearena for 20% off



The Galaxy S25 phones are “Qi2-ready”, meaning they support the standard, but all of them lack a magnetic ring on their back to tie that perfect bow for a seamless experience. The back of the Rokform Rugged Case has that magnetic ring, meaning it will easily snap onto and align perfectly to charging pucks, wallets, batteries, stands, and holsters.

It utilizes Rokform’s Magmax technology, which has been specifically designed for a strong latch. Even on car mounts or stands, the Rugged case should hold. Scratch that — an extra strip of magnets near the bottom of the case ensures you can slap your phone on any metal surface. Imagine sticking it to the fridge to follow a recipe or watch a YouTube video in the background.



But simple magnetic latching is not enough. Sometimes, you need that extra hold, that extra strong bike mount or car mount. That’s why Rokform developed the RokLock system — an ecosystem of stands and accessories that have a twist lock to hold firm. The new Rokform Rugged Case for Galaxy S25 is completely compatible with those RokLock accessories!



For added peace of mind, Rokform cases come with a 2-year warranty for defects. In fact, if you simply are afraid one is not for you, there’s a generous 60-day return policy, just in case.

You can order a Rokform Galaxy S25 Rugged case (for Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra) with our special code “phonearena” and get 20% off!

Shop Rokform Galaxy S25 Rugged cases

Use code phonearena for 20% off


