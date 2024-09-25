Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Governor Newsom bans phones in California classrooms

As many states are now exploring the option for so-called "cell phone-free education," California is taking action for banning phones in classrooms. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill for limiting or outright banning the use of cell phones in schools, turning it into a state law.

The order goes out to school districts, county education offices, as well as charter schools, which all need to draft and enforce a strategy that will limit phone use in schools. The ban has to be executed by the end of May 2026, and then each individual school strategy will be revised and, if needed, changed on a 5-year basis.

We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues – but we have the power to intervene. This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they're in school.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, September '24


There are already schools in California that are limiting cell phone use in the classroom even before the recommendations became law, like those in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Unified School Districts, and they will be leading the way in showing how the ban affects the educational process. According to California's new bill:

Excessive smartphone use among youth is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 72% of high school and 33% of middle school teachers report cell phone distractions as a major problem. Common Sense Media found that 97% of students use their phones during the school day for a median of 43 minutes. Combined with the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning about the risks of social media, it is urgent to provide reasonable guardrails for smartphone use in schools.

As in other states mulling how to implement a classroomwide ban on smartphones, California gives some leeway for their usage like in case of emergency calls, or when the pupils have to respond to a threatening situation. In other cases, there might be a doctor order that requires using an app on a smartphone, or a student may have to use it for learning sessions. 

In those situations, the teacher or an administrator in the educational institution will be able to give permission for cell phone usage in the classrooms strictly for the task at hand. There is a growing backlash against the distraction that smartphones have become for students in school and many states in the US, or countries globally, are now placing limits on their use in educational institutions. It certainly seems that the golden freewheeling days of carrying a phone with you in school at all times are coming to an end.
