Governor Newsom bans phones in California classrooms

As many states are now exploring the option for so-called "cell phone-free education," California is taking action for banning phones in classrooms. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill for limiting or outright banning the use of cell phones in schools, turning it into a state law.





The order goes out to school districts, county education offices, as well as charter schools, which all need to draft and enforce a strategy that will limit phone use in schools. The ban has to be executed by the end of May 2026, and then each individual school strategy will be revised and, if needed, changed on a 5-year basis.





California Governor Gavin Newsom, September '24













As in other states mulling how to implement a classroomwide ban on smartphones, California gives some leeway for their usage like in case of emergency calls, or when the pupils have to respond to a threatening situation. In other cases, there might be a doctor order that requires using an app on a smartphone, or a student may have to use it for learning sessions.



In those situations, the teacher or an administrator in the educational institution will be able to give permission for cell phone usage in the classrooms strictly for the task at hand. There is a growing backlash against the distraction that smartphones have become for students in school and many states in the US, or countries globally, are now placing limits on their use in educational institutions. It certainly seems that the golden freewheeling days of carrying a phone with you in school at all times are coming to an end.