Google's unparalleled Pixel Tablet will be a very soft hit on your wallet at new lower price

Google has proved to be a disruptive company in the mobile space, doing things differently than most other companies. The strategy has proven to be successful, giving consumers the option of buying phones that feel unique. The same philosophy has been applied to the first Pixel tablet and it's on sale right now.

Many things we buy end up rotting in our drawers and this can end up happening with all top tablets of the year except the Pixel Tablet. That's because the Pixel Tablet is not just a tablet, it's a dockable device that can serve you round the clock. Talk about getting your money's worth!

128GB Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock

10.95 inches LCD screen | Google Tensor G2 | 7.020mAh battery | Five years of software support
$100 off (20%)
$398 99
$499
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch screen and it's powered by the premium in-house Tensor G2 chip. Not only is it snappy, but it also brings some of the tricks that Pixel phones are famous for to the slate, such as Magic Eraser and smooth dictation.

When you are done using it, you can plop it on the charging speaker dock. The dock will keep the slate charged, so it'll always be juiced up for you to use. And that's not all.

The dock acts as a stand for the device, allowing you to use it as a smart display. You can play podcasts on it while you are in the kitchen, make it display the clock, set timers on it, or use it to control smart devices.

Unlike the iPad, this is a shareable device, so all your family members can have their own accounts on it.

The 128GB Pixel Tablet and the complimentary charging dock costs $499 and currently, it's $100 off on Amazon. For comparison, the 64GB iPad Air costs $599 and the base Galaxy Tab S9 retails for $799.

If you want a snappy tablet that's not as expensive as comparable slates from other well-known companies and don't want a device that will only collect dust, grab the Pixel Tablet before the deal expires.
