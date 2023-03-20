Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google's marvelous Pixel 6a is even easier to recommend after massive discount

Android Deals
Google is quite generous when it comes to features that matter and a perfect example of that is the Pixel 6a. It's supposed to be a budget phone but it betrays its price in a lot of areas. It's even more affordable than usual at the moment.

The Pixel 6a doesn't really need a discount to be a phone we think you should go for if money is tight and you don't want to compromise on the camera and performance. That's a hard combo to get at this price point.

Zippy performance and killer cameras at a great price


The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it retails for $449, which is nearly half the price of phones with flagship chips and cameras. Amazon is currently selling the phone for $299, which is a discount of $150. At this price, it's simply irresistible. 

The Pixel 6a has the same in-house Tensor chip as the pricier Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This gives the phone flagship-level speed and also endows it with AI-powered features exclusive to handsets with the Tensor chip.

Pixel 6a 6GB 128GB

6.1 inches OLED screen | Google Tensor chip | 12.2MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras | 8MP front camera | 4,410mAh battery
$150 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone uses the trusty 12.2MP sensor as the main camera. It's paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor. It takes great photos even in low light and even beats much pricier handsets on some occasions. It's safe to say that it's one of the best camera phones around.

The device has a 6.1 inches OLED display. It's lightweight and easy to use with one hand. There is a 4,410mAh battery under the hood and it will easily make it to the end of the day without needing a top-up.

The phone will get five years of software support, so it will be good for years to come.

Overall, the Pixel 6a is an excellent midrange phone which doesn't cut too many corners to keep the price low. In contrast, Apple's budget iPhone SE has a very small LCD screen, a low-capacity battery, and a lone rear camera. Its only saving grace is the A15 Bionic chip. Another alternative is the Samsung Galaxy A53, but it's not as performant and picture quality pales in comparison to the Pixel 6a.

