Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Google's AI innovations trigger multibillion-dollar US patent trial

Google
Google's AI innovations trigger multibillion-dollar US patent trial
Being part of Google’s legal team must be quite a ride, considering how often the tech giant faces different accusations. Recently, after a years-long battle in court, a federal jury in the Epic vs Google antitrust lawsuit declared Google Play Store a monopoly, but apparently, the legal hustle doesn't stop there.

As per Reuters, Google is gearing up for a trial in Boston over claims that the processors it uses for AI tech infringe on patents owned by Singular Computing, founded by computer scientist Joseph Bates. The accusation extends to Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate, and other services.

Singular Computing, helmed by Bates, alleges Google copied his tech innovations, seeking a hefty $7 billion in damages—double the largest-ever patent infringement award in the US (pharma-related).

Google's response? Spokesperson Jose Castaneda called Singular's patents “dubious” and said the company developed its processors independently. "We look forward to setting the record straight in court," Castaneda said.

This trial, set to last two to three weeks, stems from Bates sharing his processing innovations with Google between 2010 and 2014. Singular claims Google's Tensor Processing Units, enhancing AI capabilities, copied Bates' tech and violated patents.

Google introduced these processors in 2016 for speech recognition, content generation, ad recommendations, and more. Singular argues versions 2 and 3, introduced in 2017 and 2018, breach patent rights.

TPUs are not typically found in consumer hardware like smartphones or laptops. Instead, they operate in the background within Google's infrastructure, providing the computational power necessary to run sophisticated AI and ML (machine learning) algorithms that underpin many of the company's services.

Google argues that its processors are unique and work in a way that is different from the technology patented by Singular. Because of this, Google believes that Singular's patents should not be considered valid.

The legal drama also extends to a US appeals court in Washington, where arguments about invalidating Singular's patents will unfold in a separate case appealed by Google. Quite the legal showdown!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless