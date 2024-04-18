Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google working on integrating Google Keep reminders with Tasks
The world is busy, we're all busy, and for many people in today's day and age, it seems time flies before you're able to accomplish everything. Partially that's because some people forget all the tasks they have for the day. Tech can, of course, help with that, and thus we have Google Tasks for reminders and Google Keep for note-taking.

However, it can be annoying to have all your info scattered across different apps. That's what Google seems to be working to remedy now, according to Android Headlines. It seems Google is working on making Google Tasks able to create reminders for you in Google Keep, and reminders in Google Keep to be accessible in Tasks.

Google Tasks and Google Keep reminders could be available in one place


Currently, Tasks saves and syncs your reminders from other company services and lets you set reminders. On the other hand, Google Keep is a note-taking app, but it also allows you to set reminders. However, reminders created in Google Keep don't sync to Tasks. And hopefully, that's to change soon.

The folks over at 9to5Google have dug into the APK code with the latest Google Tasks update and discovered something very useful. It seems that Google is working on integrating Keep reminders with Tasks. Yep, this means reminders created in Keep will be synced to Tasks, and you'll be able to access all your reminders in one place. A quality of life update, honestly.

Apparently, you'd also be able to open the note with a reminder directly from Tasks.

However, for now, these are just hidden strings in the code that suggest that feature, and it's not clear when it will be officially released. You may have to wait for a few months as the feature appears to be in early development.
