Google will shut down its Shoelace social network on May 12
There are no plans for the service to be rebooted in the future, and all accounts and data associated with Shoelace will be deleted after May 12. Users can download a copy of their data by filling out this form, though.
Shoelace was a brainchild of Area 120 - Google's skunkworks department, where small development teams build novel products in an entrepreneurial environment. Google has a long history of scrapping projects. You can check the virtual graveyard on killedbygoogle.com, but among the most notable examples are services like Picasa, Google Wave, Google+, Inbox by Gmail, and many, many more.