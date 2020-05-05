Google wants your Nest secured with two-factor authentication

Carefree days are over for Nest users, as Google tightens its security policies. The company will require an additional step when people try to log into their Nest account. "When a new login is initiated, you'll receive an email from accounts@nest.com with a six-digit verification code to be entered in order to successfully sign in,"
writes Google in a blog post
.
The security feature was announced earlier this year, and Google will start enforcing it this month. If you don't want to deal with emails, every time you log into your Nest account, there are two alternatives. You can consider migrating to a Google account, or you can enable two-factor authentication.
Judging by the comments under the post, users are not happy with the impending change. Some of them feel that adding two-factor authentication to a thermostat is overkill, while others outright say that "this will not work."
It's unlikely for Google to have a change of heart, though. The company is advising Nest owners to make sure they have access to the email they use for Nest.
