Google updates terms of service to make them easier to understand
According to ABC News, this is Google’s largest update to the general use contract since 2012, and it’s been published as a response to European court orders. Recently, there’s been some tension between the European Parliament and some of America's tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon - regulators and consumers have been examining how much data those companies have access to and how they are using it.
Google states that no significant changes have been made to the terms, the main point of the update being to simplify the structure and language, as well as to provide examples in order to make the policies easier to understand. The changes will take effect on March 31, 2020, and users will be given until then to review and accept the new terms.
