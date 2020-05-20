Google tweaks sharing controls in Photos
Starting this week, when you share an album in Google Photos, the default option will require to add people with their Google account. According to Google, this tweak will give people more control over who can enjoy their precious memories.
The option to get a sharable link will remain if you want to share pictures or albums with people who don't have a Google account. You also have the option to allow others to contribute to an album. If you decide to remove users, though, all their uploads will vanish as well.
Google says that "since the start of COVID-19, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions." The new default sharing settings will help people deal with album permissions and avoid privacy issues.