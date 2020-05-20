Google tweaks sharing controls in Photos

"since the start of COVID-19, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions."

The option to get a sharable link will remain if you want to share pictures or albums with people who don't have a Google account. You also have the option to allow others to contribute to an album. If you decide to remove users, though, all their uploads will vanish as well.Google says thatThe new default sharing settings will help people deal with album permissions and avoid privacy issues.