Google takes a break from monthly Google Play system updates in December
Keeping your phone running smoothly relies on timely software updates, which solve issues like app crashes, for example. However, this December, Google is taking a breather, skipping the Google Play system update, as revealed by Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Headlines).
These updates, vital though perhaps unfamiliar, play a crucial role in maintaining your device's performance and squashing bugs, even without a major Android update. News like this plays the role of a reminder of why updates are important, so let’s dive a bit into the topic.
To check and install Google Play System Updates, head to Settings > System > System Update. While there is no update this month, it is usually a quick and essential step to keep your device secure and reliable.
Software updates have been in existence since the early days of computing, with their frequency and size increasing as software became more complex and capable. Updates are now an essential part of the computing experience, helping to keep software secure, fix bugs, and introduce new features.
In case you're wondering, there won't be a December 2023 Google Play System Update. The next GPSU version will be January 2024, which will, among other things, hopefully bring an update to the Android Runtime module that fixes a GC-related crash some apps with native code are… pic.twitter.com/19zew2ad2u— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 19, 2023
While December takes a pause, the January update is gearing up to tackle a nagging problem causing certain apps to crash, especially on Android 13 and Android 12.
Google Play system Updates play a pivotal role in enhancing security, fixing bugs, boosting performance, and introducing new features for Android devices. Usually a monthly affair, these updates ensure your device stays protected, runs smoothly, and stays in sync with the latest Google apps and services.
