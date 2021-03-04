Google aims to bring an end to individual tracking for a privacy-first web browsing experience

Recently, we’ve been seeing plenty of improvements in services and apps in regards to privacy and security, as big tech companies start to realize the importance of having a good and open relationship with users. Now, Google
is joining the conversation with a new post that informs its users the tech giant will stop allowing individual tracking on the web for ads next year, reports Neowin
.Google’s announcement
is called “Charting a course towards a more privacy-first web” which is definitely a promising perspective. The company states its web products will start using privacy-preserving APIs that will prevent individual tracking, while still delivering some results to publishers and advertisers. Last month, Google stated it will phase out third-party cookies that are used for tracking you, and now, the company adds that once they are gone, it will not build any alternate identifiers for tracking users as they browse the web.
More specifically, Google’s approach will be based on advanced technologies for data aggregation and anonymization that should replace individual identifiers. The company states it will work on the possibility to offer private and secure browsing, where there is no need to sacrifice monetization, what seems like a win-win situation, both for users and advertisers.
Google states:
People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web in order to get the benefits of relevant advertising. And advertisers don't need to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising.
The post finishes by stating that for building a secure and private browsing experience, Google will not only phase out third-party cookies but will bring an end to any technology that is used for individual tracking of users when they browse the web.
