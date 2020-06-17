Google lowers Stadia price to make the cloud gaming service even more accessible
Lower prices for certain games (this week only) and Stadia
The Stadia Premiere Edition is down to $99.99 as of June 16, and includes everything needed to start playing on a TV - a Wi-Fi enabled Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra.
Below is also a list of games that are available in the Stadia store for lower prices this week only:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD
- Borderlands 3 for $40.19 US
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $53.59 USD
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $66.99 USD
- Just Dance 2020 for $25 USD
- The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition for $30 USD
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition for $40.19 USD
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD
- Trials Rising - Digital Gold Edition for $20 USD
What is Stadia and how can I play on my phone?
Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service meant to compete with, and even replace conventional console gaming. With only a smartphone with the Stadia app, users can play console games streamed from the cloud.
To start playing games with Stadia, you need a fast internet connection, the Stadia mobile app (links below), and later - a subscription. New users can begin with a free trial, which is useful for testing the service on your device and internet connection. It's also recommended to use one of the Stadia-compatible game controllers for a better gaming experience.
Android smartphone users can download the Google Stadia app here, while iPhone users can download it here.