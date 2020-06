Google lowers Stadia price to make the cloud gaming service even more accessible

Lower prices for certain games (this week only) and Stadia

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD

Borderlands 3 for $40.19 US

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $53.59 USD

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $66.99 USD

Just Dance 2020 for $25 USD

The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition for $30 USD

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition for $40.19 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD

Trials Rising - Digital Gold Edition for $20 USD

What is Stadia and how can I play on my phone?

Although getting mixed reception from users and media soon after its launch in November 2019, Google 's cloud gaming service Stadia is now offering a substantial amount of games. This suggests that the service is seeing enough adoption for publishers to see potential in it, and make their games available on it. The Android Stadia app alone has been downloaded over a million times.Yesterday Google announced new price cuts and deals in order to make Stadia more appealing and encourage gamers to try it.The Stadia Premiere Edition is down to $99.99 as of June 16, and includes everything needed to start playing on a TV - a Wi-Fi enabled Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra.Google notes that those two devices separately would cost $138, while the Stadia Premiere Edition used to be $129. However, previously Google allowed new users to try Stadia Pro for three months, while now, the free trial is a single month. Stadia Pro itself lets users play select games for free and offers game discounts.Below is also a list of games that are available in the Stadia store for lower prices this week only:Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service meant to compete with, and even replace conventional console gaming. With only a smartphone with the Stadia app, users can play console games streamed from the cloud.To start playing games with Stadia, you need a fast internet connection, the Stadia mobile app (links below), and later - a subscription. New users can begin with a free trial, which is useful for testing the service on your device and internet connection. It's also recommended to use one of the Stadia-compatible game controllers for a better gaming experience.Android smartphone users can download the Google Stadia app here , while iPhone users can download it here