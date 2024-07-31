Google expands "About This Image" feature to Circle to Search and Lens
Google has made it easier for users to understand the images they encounter online with an expansion of its "About This Image" tool. Previously available only in Google Search, this feature has now been integrated into Circle to Search and Google Lens, offering multiple avenues to quickly gather context on images.
The tech giant has also expanded its "About This Result" feature, which allows users to quickly learn more about online sources appearing in Google Search results. By clicking on the three dots next to a result, users can gain more insight into the website and why it was deemed relevant to their query.
This update is currently rolling out to Circle to Search on select Android devices, including the latest Samsung and Pixel phones, as well as in Google Lens through the Google app on both Android and iOS.
If you're using an Android device with Circle to Search, getting information about an image is as simple as long-pressing the home button or navigation bar, circling the image on your screen, and tapping the "About This Image" tab in the search results. Google Lens users can access the same information by opening the Google app, tapping the Lens icon, selecting the image in question, and swiping up to find the feature tab.
Using Circle to Search or Google Lens to access the About this image feature | Image credit — Google
"About This Image" provides a wealth of information, such as how the image is used on other websites, what news and fact-checking sites say about it, and any available metadata, including details that may indicate if it's AI-generated. The tool can even identify if the image was created using AI if it has Google DeepMind's SynthID watermark embedded within it. This feature is currently available in 40 languages worldwide.
"About this result" feature in Google Search | Image credit — Google
These enhancements reflect Google's ongoing efforts to provide users with tools to learn more about the content they encounter online. As technology continues to evolve, so too will the methods we use to understand and interpret it. "About This Image" and "About This Result" are steps toward empowering users to make more informed decisions about the information they consume and share.
