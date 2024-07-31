Video format not supported Video format not supported

Using Circle to Search or Google Lens to access the About this image feature | Image credit — Google





"About This Image" provides a wealth of information, such as how the image is used on other websites, what news and fact-checking sites say about it, and any available metadata, including details that may indicate if it's AI-generated. The tool can even identify if the image was created using AI if it has Google DeepMind's SynthID watermark embedded within it. This feature is currently available in 40 languages worldwide.The tech giant has also expanded its "About This Result" feature, which allows users to quickly learn more about online sources appearing in Google Search results. By clicking on the three dots next to a result, users can gain more insight into the website and why it was deemed relevant to their query.