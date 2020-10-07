Google Web Stories now available on Discover in the Google Search app

Snapchat and Instagram have made short-video Stories a great success all over the world. Now, Google wants to be more present in the Story world with its own platform that provides people with the possibility to create Stories and make them popular. The platform is called Web Stories and, as Google says, is not exactly a social media platform.
You can now discover Web Stories on the Discover feed on the Google mobile app, reports SlashGear
. The platform offers creators a way to make stories, but as an extension of their websites, not on a separate platform. Google, therefore, puts hosting, monetizing, and sharing those stories in the creators’ hands. Google’s tools for making these Web Stories are used by creators in the process.
When a Web Story has been created, it surfaces when people do a Google Search, as well as it will now show up in the Discover feed of Google’s mobile app. In the Discover feed, Web Stories can be browsed just like Instagram Stories, with a tap to move to the next page or swipe to move to the next Story.
Additionally, Google plans to surface Web Stories even more on Google searches done on mobile devices.
For now, Web Stories are available to a limited set of markets.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!