Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Google Web Stories now available on Discover in the Google Search app

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 07, 2020, 3:00 AM
Google Web Stories now available on Discover in the Google Search app
Snapchat and Instagram have made short-video Stories a great success all over the world. Now, Google wants to be more present in the Story world with its own platform that provides people with the possibility to create Stories and make them popular. The platform is called Web Stories and, as Google says, is not exactly a social media platform.

You can now discover Web Stories on the Discover feed on the Google mobile app, reports SlashGear. The platform offers creators a way to make stories, but as an extension of their websites, not on a separate platform. Google, therefore, puts hosting, monetizing, and sharing those stories in the creators’ hands. Google’s tools for making these Web Stories are used by creators in the process.


When a Web Story has been created, it surfaces when people do a Google Search, as well as it will now show up in the Discover feed of Google’s mobile app. In the Discover feed, Web Stories can be browsed just like Instagram Stories, with a tap to move to the next page or swipe to move to the next Story.


Additionally, Google plans to surface Web Stories even more on Google searches done on mobile devices.

For now, Web Stories are available to a limited set of markets.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream
Popular stories
Motorola Razr 2020 Review: Win some, lose some
Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Gaming Beast
Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless