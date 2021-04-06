Google Play Music's last update helps users get rid of the Android app

Google's Play Music service is officially dead
, but it seems that the Android app needed one last update that will allow users to completely get rid of it. Even those who have already migrated to YouTube Music are required to download the update since this is the only way to permanently hide the app.
Spotted by 9to5google
, most likely the last update for the Play Music app enables users to hide the app and all data associated with it. Many Android smartphones come preinstalled with the Play Music app and Google still hasn't found a way to let people uninstall it, even though the service has been discontinued.
If you don't own a smartphone that doesn't allow you to uninstall the Play Music, then this update is of no use since you probably already removed the app after switching to YouTube Music. The rest of you who can't do that though should update the Play Music app and then tap the “Hide app
” and/or “Delete all local data
” options.
Once both options are selected, the Play Music app should no longer appear in the app drawer. On top of that, you will no longer be able to run the app on your Android phone.
