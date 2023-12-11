Google Play Movies & TV for Android TV is going away in January 2024

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Google has been making a lot of changes to many of its apps, phasing out some, replacing others, or completely removing them. Google Play Movies & TV is one of the apps that the search giant decided to discontinue earlier this year.

The last piece of information regarding the app confirmed Google Play Movies & TV app for Android TV will get the ax on October 5. Over the weekend, Google detailed how users will be able to access purchased content after the app is completely gone on January 17, 2024.

First off, Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website. However, this change will be rolled out over the next few weeks depending on location and country.

Secondly, users will be able to access all of their previously purchased titles on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube. Here is how you’ll be able to do that starting January 17, 2024:

  • On TVs and streaming devices powered by Android TV – The Shop tab will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles or buying and renting new movies on Android TV. All purchased content will be available in the Your Library row on the Shop tab.
  • On cable boxes or set-top boxes powered by Android TV – The YouTube app will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles or buying and renting new movies from Google.
  • On a web browser – YouTube will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles or buying and renting new movies on a web browser. All content purchased from Google, including active rentals, will be available on the YouTube website.

That being said, you have until January 17, 2024 to pay your respects to the Google Play Movies & TV app for Android TV.
