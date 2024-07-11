Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Google Photos working on an Instagram Story-like feature dubbed 'My Week'

Google Photos appears to be working on a nice feature similar to what you have on your Instagram account. The app already boasts quite a lot of advanced AI features, like Magic Editor, Eraser, Photo Unblur, and others. You can also lock sensitive media and use a search option.

Google Photos also allows you to share photos with friends and family with shareable albums, where people can also collaborate.

And now, a feature called My Week is surfacing. First off, references to it were discovered in the code of the app, and at first, it was considered to be related to Google Photos' memories feature. But it seems like it works more similarly to a story on social media, with fewer followers that is.

Reverse engineer and tipster AssembleDebug together with Android Authority was able to enable the My Week feature and it's now partially functional if enabled in this way.


When My Week goes live (which we don't know when it will be), it will show up on the Google Photos app as a tile on the top left, with your avatar and a "+" button. When you tap on it, you'll be prompted to set it up and pick out photos that bring your last couple of weeks to life.

Once you set it up, you'll be able to invite other Google Photos users to view it. It will be available in a vertical format similar to how Instagram Stories work. Users will be able to like it and leave comments.

It's a nice little addition to Google Photos, especially for people who like to share with friends and family from the app. We don't know when Google will launch it officially, but it does manage to sound pretty cool in advance.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

