Google is shutting down its Photos subscription service
Unfortunately, it took Google just four months to realize that its service is not ready for primetime, so the company will take a step back and see whether or not it can be saved. As discovered by AndroidPolice, Google is now sending emails to subscribers to inform them that the service will be shut down at the end of the month.
We are writing to let you know that we are ending the monthly photo prints trial program as of June 30, 2020, in order to make improvements based on your feedback. Although we will be ending the trial program, we hope that you have experienced some joy from the prints you received along the way.
Google also announced that subscribers will receive their monthly prints if they receive a monthly review email before June 25, 2020. From Google's messages to subscribers, it seems that this is a “see you soon” rather than a “goodbye,” but that will probably depend on how the fast engineers will be able to improve the service based on the feedback received.