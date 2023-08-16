Google Photos introduces an AI-generated scrapbook-like Memories view

You can save AI-generated favorite memories to your Memories view or create your own from scratch. With this feature, you can effortlessly add or remove specific photos and videos and even hide memories altogether.To make your memories more identifiable and reflective of the moment's essence, you can rename them. Alternatively, Google Photos can suggest customized titles using generative AI. Just click the "Help me title" button on select memories if you'd like AI assistance. If the suggested titles don't align with your preference, feel free to edit them or request more options.

In addition to introducing the new scrapbook-like timeline, you will have the option to invite collaborators with whom to co-author your memories by contributing photos and videos. If a shared memory strikes a chord with you, you can save it to your Memories view.Soon, Google will also enable the sharing of memories as videos, which you can easily send to friends via messaging or social media apps.This revamped Memories feature reminds me of Apple's Memories on the For You feed in iPhones. On the iPhone, you can see your photos automatically curated and organized as memories with music added to them and these memories can also be converted into videos for sharing. While Google's update might not be entirely novel, it's undoubtedly a much-needed enhancement that offers users more ways to relish and share their cherished moments.