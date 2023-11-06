Google Password Manager's revamp might be on the horizon
Managing all the passwords for various websites, apps, and social media platforms can be a real headache. That is why services designed to streamline this process are incredibly useful. Take Google, for example, with its Google Password Manager. While the tech giant is eyeing Passkeys as the default sign-in method for personal accounts, it seems a fresh design is in the works for its Password Manager.
In its current form, the Checkup and Settings buttons are found on the main/home page of Google Password Manager. There is also a subtle tweak to the Search bar, now featuring an "Add password" button instead of the "+" present in the current version of Password Manager.
Google’s Password Manager has seen several updates for mobile and desktop users in the past year. Some nifty features include the ability to alert users when saved passwords have been compromised in a data breach or prompt password changes for those that are reused or considered weak.
Material You 3, Google's latest open-source design system unveiled at Google I/O 2023, is already integrated into various apps and products. For instance, WhatsApp is experimenting with Material Design tweaks on Android to align its appearance more closely with its iOS app.
With the introduction of Android 14, Google wanted to provide users with even more customization options for their phones. For example, paired with Material You 3, the color palette of your Android system will automatically synchronize with the wallpaper you have chosen.
Detailed by the unofficial Google News Telegram group (via Android Police), the redesign involves breaking down the Password Manager's core features into three tabs located in the bottom navigation bar—Passwords, Checkup, and Settings.
In its current form, the Checkup and Settings buttons are found on the main/home page of Google Password Manager. There is also a subtle tweak to the Search bar, now featuring an "Add password" button instead of the "+" present in the current version of Password Manager.
Google’s Password Manager has seen several updates for mobile and desktop users in the past year. Some nifty features include the ability to alert users when saved passwords have been compromised in a data breach or prompt password changes for those that are reused or considered weak.
The exact rollout date for this redesigned Password Manager remains unclear, but it could be part of a forthcoming app update since the changes align with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.
Material You 3, Google's latest open-source design system unveiled at Google I/O 2023, is already integrated into various apps and products. For instance, WhatsApp is experimenting with Material Design tweaks on Android to align its appearance more closely with its iOS app.
With the introduction of Android 14, Google wanted to provide users with even more customization options for their phones. For example, paired with Material You 3, the color palette of your Android system will automatically synchronize with the wallpaper you have chosen.
Things that are NOT allowed: