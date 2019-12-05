Google adds ultrasound technology to Nest displays, here is how it works
This is possible with the ultrasound sensing technology that makes the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max emit inaudible sound waves to gauge your proximity to the device. It's the same principle called echolocation that we've learned about in school, which allows animals with low vision (i.e. bats) to navigate their environments. These animals emit ultrasonic waves and listen to how these bounce off of objects in their environments and travel back to them.
It's worth mentioning though that the technology can only detect large-scale motion, and will not be able to identify who's the person moving.
Anyway, Google adopted the same principle and tailored the technology to be usable in the Nest displays. At the moment, ultrasound sensing is available for timers, commute times and weather, but over the coming week, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max will start showing reminders, appointments, and alerts when the user approaches the display.
