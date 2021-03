Google Meet’s tile view is coming to iPhones, Android to follow

Have a bigger impact on a smaller screen with #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile device, rolling out now on iOS and coming soon to Android! → https://t.co/OLAvcuDmYypic.twitter.com/ZHjzQ8tedH — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 10, 2021

Some of you might remember the tile view that Google introduced in Meet for desktop last year. Now the company has announced on Twitter that the feature is already rolling out to iPhone users, with an Android version to follow soon.



With this new feature, you can now see more people at once during a video call. On iPhones and iPads, up to eight participants can be displayed simultaneously along with their names in nifty little boxes. There are more new features in the pipeline, such as picture-in-picture, split-screen, polls and Q&A, but they should arrive later this year, and the exact update schedule is not clear at the moment.

The COVID-19 situation may be improving but most people are still working from home. The global pandemic showed the world the importance of virtual meetings and apps like Google Meet , Zoom, Skype, and Slack have exploded in popularity and usage. Google is fully aware of the fact and tries to update and polish its platform on a regular basis. Earlier last month, the company added new ways to create a meeting in Google Meet , and now there’s another update rolling as we type.