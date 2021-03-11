Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apps Google

Google Meet’s tile view is coming to iPhones, Android to follow

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 11, 2021, 4:37 AM
Google Meet’s tile view is coming to iPhones, Android to follow
The COVID-19 situation may be improving but most people are still working from home. The global pandemic showed the world the importance of virtual meetings and apps like Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, and Slack have exploded in popularity and usage.

Google is fully aware of the fact and tries to update and polish its platform on a regular basis. Earlier last month, the company added new ways to create a meeting in Google Meet, and now there’s another update rolling as we type.

 
Some of you might remember the tile view that Google introduced in Meet for desktop last year. Now the company has announced on Twitter that the feature is already rolling out to iPhone users, with an Android version to follow soon.

With this new feature, you can now see more people at once during a video call. On iPhones and iPads, up to eight participants can be displayed simultaneously along with their names in nifty little boxes. There are more new features in the pipeline, such as picture-in-picture, split-screen, polls and Q&A, but they should arrive later this year, and the exact update schedule is not clear at the moment.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless