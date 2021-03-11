Google Meet’s tile view is coming to iPhones, Android to follow

Have a bigger impact on a smaller screen with #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile device, rolling out now on iOS and coming soon to Android! → https://t.co/OLAvcuDmYypic.twitter.com/ZHjzQ8tedH — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 10, 2021

Some of you might remember the tile view that Google introduced in Meet for desktop last year. Now the company has announced on Twitter that the feature is already rolling out to iPhone users, with an Android version to follow soon.



With this new feature, you can now see more people at once during a video call. On iPhones and iPads, up to eight participants can be displayed simultaneously along with their names in nifty little boxes. There are more new features in the pipeline, such as picture-in-picture, split-screen, polls and Q&A, but they should arrive later this year, and the exact update schedule is not clear at the moment.