Google Meet update brings new admitting experience
Google Meet is getting a minor update today, but if you’re using the app on a regular basis, it’s probably going to streamline your experience. Basically, the current admitting or denying join requests feature has been replaced with a new one that’s less disruptive.
Up until now, you would get a dialog window when someone wanted to join the meet, and since the box would take up much of the screen space, it would definitely make people feel pressure to accept or deny join requests faster to dismiss the notification window.
The latest version of Google Meet will allow users to accept or deny join requests from the people panel. It’s a more appropriate place to have the feature positioned since it allows users to take more time to review join requests without disrupting the overall meeting experience. On top of that, since join requests has been moved to the people panel, it will be unlikely that it will block functionality of other meeting features.
Up until now, you would get a dialog window when someone wanted to join the meet, and since the box would take up much of the screen space, it would definitely make people feel pressure to accept or deny join requests faster to dismiss the notification window.
Sometimes, people don’t even read who wants to join the meeting and admit or deny join requests just to get rid of the dialog box. Thanks to the new update, the admitting and denying join requests experience has been improved.
The latest version of Google Meet will allow users to accept or deny join requests from the people panel. It’s a more appropriate place to have the feature positioned since it allows users to take more time to review join requests without disrupting the overall meeting experience. On top of that, since join requests has been moved to the people panel, it will be unlikely that it will block functionality of other meeting features.
According to Google, the new feature is now being rolled out globally and it should take about one week to reach everyone. The latest Google Meet update is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.
Things that are NOT allowed: