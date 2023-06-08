Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Meet update brings new admitting experience

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Meet update brings new admitting experience
Google Meet is getting a minor update today, but if you’re using the app on a regular basis, it’s probably going to streamline your experience. Basically, the current admitting or denying join requests feature has been replaced with a new one that’s less disruptive.

Up until now, you would get a dialog window when someone wanted to join the meet, and since the box would take up much of the screen space, it would definitely make people feel pressure to accept or deny join requests faster to dismiss the notification window.

Sometimes, people don’t even read who wants to join the meeting and admit or deny join requests just to get rid of the dialog box. Thanks to the new update, the admitting and denying join requests experience has been improved.

The latest version of Google Meet will allow users to accept or deny join requests from the people panel. It’s a more appropriate place to have the feature positioned since it allows users to take more time to review join requests without disrupting the overall meeting experience. On top of that, since join requests has been moved to the people panel, it will be unlikely that it will block functionality of other meeting features.

According to Google, the new feature is now being rolled out globally and it should take about one week to reach everyone. The latest Google Meet update is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless