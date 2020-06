Google Maps update expands music player integration

Just so you know, you won't see the YouTube Music option if you're not on Google Maps 10.43.2, so check the version of the app before looking for the new feature.

Google has recently released an update for its Maps app on Android. The update adds a single important improvement related to the music player included in the app. Previous to the latest update, the integrated music player in the Google Maps supported streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play Music With the new version of Google Maps , YouTube Music users will be able to listen to their favorite tunes as well. You can now go to the Settings menu / Navigation settings and choose your “Default media app,” but make sure that you enable media playback controls first.After you choose your preferred music streaming service, you'll have to connect the actual app to Google Maps while you're logged in. Besides the new YouTube Music option, there doesn't seem to be anything else in terms of improvements or new features in the new update.Don't forget that you'll also need the latest version of YouTube Music to be able to add it as the default music app in Google Maps. Also, it's worth adding that YouTube Music is not yet available on Google Maps for iOS.