Google Maps update expands music player integration
After you choose your preferred music streaming service, you'll have to connect the actual app to Google Maps while you're logged in. Besides the new YouTube Music option, there doesn't seem to be anything else in terms of improvements or new features in the new update.
Don't forget that you'll also need the latest version of YouTube Music to be able to add it as the default music app in Google Maps. Also, it's worth adding that YouTube Music is not yet available on Google Maps for iOS.
Just so you know, you won't see the YouTube Music option if you're not on Google Maps 10.43.2, so check the version of the app before looking for the new feature.