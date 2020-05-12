Apps Google

Google Maps location sharing gets quietly improved

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 12, 2020, 7:32 AM
The search engine giant's popular Maps app has gotten a new location-sharing interface as of recently, first noticed by Android Police. Location sharing has now adopted a material, modern look that also allows for more information to be immediately available.

Sharing your location is now also easier, by tapping your avatar and going to Location Sharing, after which a new button "New share" is available on the bottom right corner of the screen, as shown below.

The seemingly minute change is actually a step towards a more unified look for Google Maps, as other areas of the app have already previously adopted this interface design.

In addition, an updated section at the bottom of Location sharing explains in better detail how the feature works, and clarifies what personal information gets shared along with your location to people whom you're sharing with. That includes not only where you are, but where you've just been and whether you're driving or walking, along with your places, such as home and work.

Earlier last month, Google also added new features to Search and Maps in an effort to help users connect to healthcare options. Notably, a new "get online care" link now appears when searching for doctor's offices or hospitals, guiding users, though this is currently available only in the United States.

In related news, Apple Maps added coronavirus testing locations across the US, now shown as red medical dots where available, in the Cupertino company's own efforts to help its users.

