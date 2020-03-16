Google Maps makes AR feature for walking directions much easier to use
Maybe Apple’s infamous AR glasses will change that, but until they become a reality, we can make use of the AR functionality within Google Maps.
Called Live View, the feature is very handy but somewhat unintuitive to activate. You have to activate walking directions and then tap on Live View to get the AR mode active.
The Live View change was mentioned in Google’s 15th Maps anniversary post but now it’s already live on some devices. Don’t worry, you won’t miss it, as soon as you select walking directions, there’s a small notification showing you the new button (unfortunately, it disappeared before we took the screenshot).
If you don’t have it yet, it should be coming with one of the next Google Maps updates, so keep an eye for it.