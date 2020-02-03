How traffic on Google Maps was faked with a bunch of phones
Not in one particular case, it’s not. Simon Weckert, a German artist that focuses on technology-related projects, decided to perform a small experiment. He bought 99 used smartphones, turned on Google Maps on each of them, loaded them in a handcart and hit the streets.
Assuming no foul play was involved in this project, the concept worked as expected. Not long after the cart enters a street, its color on Google Maps changes from green to red, signaling users to avoid it.
While it’s unlikely that someone would abuse this mechanic, with the attention Simon’s stunt has gathered, Google might make some tweaks to its algorithms to ignore data from devices that are too close to each other.
Still, it was cool to see something many have probably thought about put to the test. And with no harm being done, we can only applaud the effort.
