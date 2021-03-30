Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Apps

Google Maps driving directions are going green

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Mar 30, 2021, 9:11 AM
Google Maps driving directions are going green
Google has been hard at work keeping its Maps app top-notch these days, as it continues to compete in the neck-to-neck battle with Apple Maps. It's been adding all sorts of features over the years, constantly improving your commuting experience—especially if you exploring a new city. Among many other things, it can now help you find great places to eat, sleep, and hang out, and even plan group get-togethers at a favorite joint. Today, CNET has revealed that Google is rolling out a brand new feature to its driving directions function, this time aimed to help us live a little greener.

Google Maps has announced it will be adding carbon emission minimization in its calculations for optimal driving directions. If there are two similar routes a driver could take, Google will now be able to take into account road inclines, traffic jams, and other factors in order to choose the least wasteful option. If the greener choice would significantly prolong the trip length, however, Google will let you know so that you can make the choice for yourself. 

Another upgrade Google Maps will be giving us is an improvement to its "Live View" alternate reality feature. Introduced in 2019, Live View superimposes virtual arrows onto the real world through your phone screen while you are walking, pointing you in the right direction. As of the new update, Google Live View will be available indoors in Westfield shopping centers across the U.S, including San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The company has promised to bring Live View to Zurich and Tokyo airports eventually as well.

Alongside these updates, Google is also trying out grocery pick-up options in a partnership with Fred Meyer (a division of the Kroger grocer) to encourage social distancing and safety amidst the COVID pandemic. This feature is currently being tested in Portland, Oregon, and Google will be sure to let us know will let us know if it goes nationwide.

Read More:

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2021 event kicks off June 7, and iOS 15 is expected
Popular stories
A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 5G set to enter production in May
Popular stories
Samsung trumps Apple thanks to the hugely popular Galaxy S21 5G series
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling
Popular stories
Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless