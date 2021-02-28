Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Google Maps adds another useful feature from Waze

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 28, 2021, 12:55 PM
Google Maps adds another useful feature from Waze
Back in June 2013, Google bought Waze for a reported $1.1-1.3 billion. Since then, Google has handpicked some of Waze's best features and added them to Google Maps. Features such as speed limit warnings, incident reports, and a speedometer have become part of Google Maps over the years. And according to a Reddit subscriber (via autoevolution), another feature from Waze is coming to Google's mapping and navigation app.

Rolling out gradually to Google Maps users is a notification warning them that they are approaching a railroad crossing. The notification appears at the bottom of the screen and says "Expect Delays" because of the crossing. The map shows the location of the railroad crossing by denoting it with round yellow icon with railroad tracks. It isn't clear whether Android, iOS, or users of both platforms will get the railroad crossing notification first. It should be seen in the U.S. to start with the feature expanding to more countries over time.


It should be pointed out that Google has yet to announce this new feature. Often, when the company is adding multiple new features to Maps, Google will write a lengthy blog post that discusses the app's new capabilities.

Besides helping users navigate from point "A" to point "B" with turn-by-turn directions, Google Maps has matured to become a guide helping people visiting a strange city find places to eat, things to see, where they can stay the night, and much more.

