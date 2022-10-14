Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber already offers internet plans to customers, but there’s definitely room for improvement. Starting more than ten years ago with the 1 Gig plan and continuing back in 2020 with the 2 Gig plan, Google Fiber plans to offer much faster internet to those who need it and can afford to pay more than $100 per month.
The two new plans will be available for $125/month for 5 Gig and $150/month for 8 Gig. However, people looking for this pricy services value stability more than speed, so here is hoping these plans will offer both.
If you’re thinking you’ll be able to get either of the two superior plans when Google Fiber will launch them early next year, we have some good news. Google Fiber customers, especially in Utah, Kansas City or West Des Moines can try out the new plans as early as next month.
Of course, you’ll have to sign up for the opportunity to be among the first to test 5 Gig and 8 Gig in your area. More details about who’s eligible for these plans will follow soon, Google Fiber claims.
Google’s carrier announced this week plans to launch two additional internet plans – Gig 5 and Gig 8, in early 2023. Both upcoming plans will offer symmetrical upload and download speeds (up to 5 Gig or 8 Gig respectively) with a Wi-Fi 6 router, up to two mesh extenders and professional installation.
The two new plans will be available for $125/month for 5 Gig and $150/month for 8 Gig. However, people looking for this pricy services value stability more than speed, so here is hoping these plans will offer both.
While 2 Gig answered the call for many gamers and power streamers, 5 Gig and 8 Gig are designed for even heavier internet users — creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with large data, households with large shared internet demands. People who create and utilize large files need the ability to transfer them efficiently. For those who work on the cloud or in real time, like with financial transactions, it’s helpful to know there’s less lag between pushing send and making something happen.
If you’re thinking you’ll be able to get either of the two superior plans when Google Fiber will launch them early next year, we have some good news. Google Fiber customers, especially in Utah, Kansas City or West Des Moines can try out the new plans as early as next month.
Of course, you’ll have to sign up for the opportunity to be among the first to test 5 Gig and 8 Gig in your area. More details about who’s eligible for these plans will follow soon, Google Fiber claims.
Things that are NOT allowed: