Google revives Fiber, promises to bring the service to five new states

Google Fiber hasn’t been in the news for almost a decade. The service that was announced about 10 years ago hasn’t reported any major expansion since 2015, which is a very long time. Early this week, Google surprisingly revealed plans to revive Fiber and even announced plans to expand to five new states in the several years.

Currently available in 17 metro areas in various US states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington, Google Fiber took a very long pause before announcing another expansion.

For the past several years, we’ve been even busier behind the scenes, focusing on our vision of providing the best possible gigabit internet service to our customers through relentless refinements to our service delivery and products.


That said, it looks like Google Fiber is about to get busy once again. The Mountain View-based giant confirmed plans to bring Fiber’s fiber-to-the-home service to the following states: Arizona (starting in Mesa), Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho.

The bad news is the expansion project will take “several years” to complete and it’s unclear if during that time Google Fiber will try to add eve more locations to its expansion plans, although it’s quite unlikely considering what happened in the last decade.

Truth be told, Google did reveal that it will continue to expand Fiber in the metro areas of the states where the service is currently available, so that’s a plus.
