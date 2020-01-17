Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon

everywhere else you're used to accessing them, such as the Phone app or other dialer apps on Android, or the Fi app on iOS.

If you're already a Google Fi customer, then you know that the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) does not allow you to use Google Voice. Although Google Fi and Google Voice numbers on the same account aren't possible when using the former's services, the search giant is taking the first steps towards making both these features available to its customers.While the option to use both features is not yet available, Google announced that Fi will soon support separate Google Voice and Google Fi numbers on the same Google account. In that regard, the Mountain View company revealed that it has decided to change the location where voicemails are stored.Starting this week, voicemails received on Fi will no longer be available from voice.google.com. Instead, Google announced that all voicemails received will remain “It means that Google Fi customers will now be able to access voicemail by calling their own number. Keep in mind though that all voicemails received before joining Google Fi are still accessible from voice.google.com.Apart from changing location, Google didn't make any other changes to voicemail transcription on the Phone app on Android or Fi app on iOS, neither to the way customers use voicemail on Hangouts.