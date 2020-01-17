Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
Starting this week, voicemails received on Fi will no longer be available from voice.google.com. Instead, Google announced that all voicemails received will remain “everywhere else you're used to accessing them, such as the Phone app or other dialer apps on Android, or the Fi app on iOS.”
It means that Google Fi customers will now be able to access voicemail by calling their own number. Keep in mind though that all voicemails received before joining Google Fi are still accessible from voice.google.com.
Apart from changing location, Google didn't make any other changes to voicemail transcription on the Phone app on Android or Fi app on iOS, neither to the way customers use voicemail on Hangouts.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):