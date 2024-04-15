Google Chat working on adding group audio and video call function within Gmail Spaces





Images credit: PiunikaWeb





This upcoming feature aims to make communication easier for project groups and teams using Google Chat Spaces. Currently, initiating a group call in Google Chat involves the extra task of generating and sending a Google Meet link. The new direct call feature, however, will remove this additional step, leading to a more efficient workflow.





While the feature is not yet available, it is evident from the code that Google is actively working on it. Hopefully, this new call feature will be integrated into the standalone Google Chat app, and not be limited to just Gmail. Furthermore, a window offering "Suggested apps to enhance your space" may soon appear at the top of Spaces, suggesting useful integrations with other Google Apps for even more productivity, sort of how Gemini currently does it.