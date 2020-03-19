Google launches Camera Go app for Android Go users
Since there are so many people using Android Go smartphones, Google launched a dedicated camera app, which is less complex and much speedier than many of those packed inside regular Android smartphones.
Not to mention that the new Camera Go app can track how much photo and video storage space users have on their phones, and can offer advice on how to clear space in case of need.
Google announced that the new Camera Go app will first be available on the Nokia 1.3, but more Android Go smartphones will get it soon, so stay tuned if you're rocking such a device.