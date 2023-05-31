Glimpse into the past: Reimagine App transforms old photos with AI





One of the features of Reimagine, which benefits most from AI, is the Animate tool. Imagine ancestral figures seemingly coming to life, looking in different directions, or even smiling. The experience of witnessing one's long-departed relatives gazing back from a photo is undeniably strange yet fascinating.



Reimagine integration of AI technology makes the process of scanning and working with the above-mentioned features quite easy. The app does not have many options other than the four tools buttons after selecting a photo you want to work on. The AI makes the process fast and in moments I could see for example the photo of my grandmother holding me in color for the first time.