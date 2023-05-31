Glimpse into the past: Reimagine App transforms old photos with AI
The rapid integration of AI into our lives is poised to revolutionize our mobile experience in the coming years. The potential for AI to transform mobile applications and enhance user experiences is quite thrilling and promising. One such application, called Reimagine, has recently caught the attention of Slash Gear. Developed by MyHeritage, this app utilizes AI to restore and animate old photos, offering a glimpse into the past.
The Colorize tool can turn an old black-and-white photo into a more modern-looking image, putting realistic colors into it. Although the colors may not be as vivid or sharp as those captured with modern technology, the overall effect is still impressive. The Enhance tool, which I have tried, effectively increased the image quality of my brother and me playing in the snow, making the photo look clearer and more detail-rich. It also aids in restoring colors and mending scratches or damaged areas of the photo using pixel-filling techniques.
Recognizing the ethical implications of AI utilization, Reimagine includes watermarks on generated images, signifying which photos have been manipulated by AI and which ones are original. By prioritizing transparency, the company addresses concerns about AI's security aspects. Acknowledging the apprehension many individuals harbor towards AI and its potential implications, this move demonstrates the company's commitment to soothing such concerns.
Currently, the Reimagine app supports 11 languages, including English, German, French, and Spanish. It is available for iOS and Android devices, offering a free version allowing users to edit a limited number of photos. For more extensive features, increased cloud storage, and unlimited scanning and editing, users can opt for a paid subscription. Priced at $7.99 per month, or $49.99 annually, the latter option often proves to be more cost-effective in the long run.
With Reimagine, users can restore vintage photos tucked away in dusty boxes or forgotten in attics. The app boasts impressive capabilities, such as color restoration, image enhancement, and even the creation of animated images. The user can scan entire pages from physical photo albums. The AI algorithms then identify and isolate individual faces, extracting them from the page and saving them as separate images.
Reimagine's multipage scanner enables users to store their photos on the MyHeritage cloud. This cloud-based storage solution ensures the preservation and easy sharing of cherished family albums. In addition to the scanner, the Reimagine app features three main controls: Colorize, Enhance, and Animate.
The Colorize tool can turn an old black-and-white photo into a more modern-looking image, putting realistic colors into it. Although the colors may not be as vivid or sharp as those captured with modern technology, the overall effect is still impressive. The Enhance tool, which I have tried, effectively increased the image quality of my brother and me playing in the snow, making the photo look clearer and more detail-rich. It also aids in restoring colors and mending scratches or damaged areas of the photo using pixel-filling techniques.
One of the features of Reimagine, which benefits most from AI, is the Animate tool. Imagine ancestral figures seemingly coming to life, looking in different directions, or even smiling. The experience of witnessing one's long-departed relatives gazing back from a photo is undeniably strange yet fascinating.
Reimagine integration of AI technology makes the process of scanning and working with the above-mentioned features quite easy. The app does not have many options other than the four tools buttons after selecting a photo you want to work on. The AI makes the process fast and in moments I could see for example the photo of my grandmother holding me in color for the first time.
Reimagine integration of AI technology makes the process of scanning and working with the above-mentioned features quite easy. The app does not have many options other than the four tools buttons after selecting a photo you want to work on. The AI makes the process fast and in moments I could see for example the photo of my grandmother holding me in color for the first time.
Recognizing the ethical implications of AI utilization, Reimagine includes watermarks on generated images, signifying which photos have been manipulated by AI and which ones are original. By prioritizing transparency, the company addresses concerns about AI's security aspects. Acknowledging the apprehension many individuals harbor towards AI and its potential implications, this move demonstrates the company's commitment to soothing such concerns.
Reimagine is not the only app exploring the integration of AI. Other prominent players, such as Adobe with its ongoing efforts to incorporate AI into its products, and Google with its introduction of the Magic Editor, are actively developing similar or even more complex features. Despite differences in their functionalities, the applications share a commonality: their reliance on AI.
Currently, the Reimagine app supports 11 languages, including English, German, French, and Spanish. It is available for iOS and Android devices, offering a free version allowing users to edit a limited number of photos. For more extensive features, increased cloud storage, and unlimited scanning and editing, users can opt for a paid subscription. Priced at $7.99 per month, or $49.99 annually, the latter option often proves to be more cost-effective in the long run.
Things that are NOT allowed: