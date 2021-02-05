Google tests Play Store settings redesign
According to AndroidPolice, Google is running an A/B test on the Play Store. There is already some minor work going on that moves the contents of the hamburger menu to the account switcher. But based on screenshots obtained by AndroidPolice, Google is also working on the app's settings page with the goal of making it easier to use. The new settings page is divided into four sub-menus: General, User Controls, Family, and About.
If you're hoping to see this test on your Android phone, you have a better shot at winning the lotto. Not only don't we know how widely Google is testing this, but it is a server-side update which means that you can not enable it; it's all up to the whim of Google. And of course, if the testing doesn't meet Google's hopes, the entire update can be scrapped and never meet the light of day.