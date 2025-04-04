Get affordable mobile data when traveling abroad with a Ubigi eSIM

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

This story is sponsored by Ubigi. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

When planning a trip abroad, mobile data connectivity is often overlooked or left last in the list of planning. Oftentimes, we end up just paying for roaming with our carrier plan, and if it’s not included with your contract, it could end up being a costly option. Thankfully, modern smartphones support eSIM, which means you can easily add a second plan – and second Travel eSIM to your phone easily, by either scanning a QR code or just installing an app.

Ubigi eSIM is making full use of this functionality to give you simple, easy, and affordable data-only plans for your trips abroad. Why data only? It’s mostly everything you’d need while on a trip, and you save money by not paying for calls and texts that may end up unused. With data, you can:

  • Use chat apps for asynchronous communication with folks in different time zones
  • Call and videochat through apps like WhatsApp, Viber, FaceTime
  • Explore your Maps app of choice and plan trips, routes, get public transport information
  • Share your photos with friends
  • Access your email to download airplane tickets, reservations, and any travel information you may need
  • Stay on top of your accounts and perform mobile payments

Basically, anything you need a modern smartphone for, and all its helpful features, is available if you just have a data plan. Data can be costly per megabyte while roaming, which is why it’s a good idea to pick up an Ubigi eSIM!

Some key benefits of using Ubigi:


  • You can top-up even if you are out of data and don’t have access to Wi-Fi via the Ubigi app.
  • One eSIM for all destinations: Install once, use everywhere.
  • Tethering — use your phone as a wireless hotspot up to the current plan’s limit without any restrictions
  • The Ubigi app can be secured with biometrics —use Face ID or fingerprint scan for login
  • 5G in 40+ locations and near-local mobile data rates.


What Ubigi eSIM offers


Ubigi offers you connectivity in 200+ destinations, 40+ of which have 5G at no extra cost.

With deep telco partnerships in most locations, Ubigi offers you near local rates on data plans at very competitive prices. You can grab packages for any need, from 500 MB to 50 GB, all the way to Unlimited Data for 30 days. If you are a frequent traveler, you can also set up recurring payments, just as if you were on a second, location-specific plan.

Prices are further broken down by days, as you may need an Ubigi eSIM for 30, 15, 7, 3, or just one day. So you can really fine-tune and dial in exactly how much you spend on connectivity for your trip. For example, one gigabyte of data for a week can cost you as low as $3 for 7 days — visit this page to explore all options and possibilities.

