German people value their private data more than Americans
The financial information was considered the most expensive in all the studied countries, as well as biometric information, such as fingerprint data. On average, social media platforms would have to pay customers a monthly $8.44 fee to share bank information, $7.56 for fingerprint data, $6.05 to read personal texts and $5.80 to share cash withdrawal information.
Location data is found to be the least valuable as the research shows that people would want only $1.82 on average for its sharing… and surprisingly would want nothing for the annoyance of receiving ads via text message.
Scott Wallsten, president and senior fellow at TPI, told Reuters that the differences, shown by the study, mean that people in different countries would want different levels of austerity in data governance rules. He added that quantifying the value of privacy is important for analysis and research into privacy policies and rules.
So, do you think this study accurately represents the way you feel about social media platforms sharing your private information?
1 Comment
1. mrochester
Posts: 1051; Member since: Aug 17, 2014
posted on 6 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):