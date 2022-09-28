Garmin’s latest product is a satellite communicator that costs $300
Garmin is back in the news with a rather unusual communication device. The inReach Messenger is a satellite communicator that allows users to send and receive text messages when outside of cellular coverage. This is not the first communication-focused device of this type launched by Garmin, which means even though it’s a rather niche product, it found its target rather quickly.
The new inReach Messenger looks pretty much like a smartwatch without the bracelet. However, unlike smartwatches, you can send and receive text messages without having to pair it with a phone. Of course, you can pair the inReach Messenger to the new Garmin Messenger companion app for smartphones if you want more functionality.
The device features a dedicated SOS button on the back, allowing users to quickly declare an SOS should an emergency occur. Another nifty feature offered by the inReach Messenger is that of a power bank. Using the “Safety Charging” feature, when your smartphone’s battery us depleted, you can connect the inReach Messenger for enough charge to send custom test messages from the Garmin Messenger app.
Speaking of battery, the inReach Messenger promises to provide up to 28 days of battery life in default settings. Garmin also states that the device is rated to IPX7, which means it can withstand incidental exposure of water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.
Keep in mind though everything that the inReach Messenger can do require a subscription to use. The cheapest monthly subscription costs $15 per month, but it can go up to $65 if you want unlimited text messages and very short tracking intervals (2+ minutes). The inReach Messenger is now available for purchase for $300.
The inReach Mini and Mini 2 are Garmin’s first such satellite communicator devices, but they’re miles behind compared to the new inReach Messenger when it comes to design. The first obvious difference between the older models and the new one is the lack of a huge external antenna.
The Messenger companion app will automatically choose between Wi-Fi, cellular or satellite connectivity to make sure that your messages are sent and/or received. On top of that, the device and the app can send an SOS message to the 24/7 staffed Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center.
