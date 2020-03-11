Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall to launch as iOS exclusive
Game of Thrones Beyond Wall is the result of the collaboration between Behaviour Interactive, GAEA, and HBO. It's a strategy RPG (role-playing game) that will be launched exclusively first on the App Store of iPhone and iPad on March 26.
There's magic in the game that players can use, iconic characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Melisandre, and, obviously, combat. Game of Thrones Beyond Wall features turn-based combat on a grid map, which makes it more relaxing for those who want to take their time.
If 1.5 million people pre-order the game, everyone will receive 10 Carved Glyphs. At 2 million people, the reward is 90 shards of Jon Snow The Old Bear, letting the pre-order player unlock the full character. Finally, at 3 million people, another 100 shards of Jon Snow The Old Bear to rank up the player's character.
Besides the rewards above, all those who pre-order the game, will receive 10,000 copper pennies, 10 Shards of Jon Snow, and the Knight of the Vale as rewards.
If you're rocking an Android device, you'll have to wait until April 3 to play Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall.