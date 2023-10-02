Galaxy Z Fold 5 now bends to your needs at a temptingly lower price





Normally priced at $1,799.99 for the base model with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Fold 5 is $300 off at the moment. That's a huge discount and takes a lot of sting out of the price.





Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 256GB 7.6 inches 120Hz OLED inner screen | 6.2 inches 120Hz OLED outer screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 50MP+12MP+10MP 3x rear cameras | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front camera | 4,400mAh battery $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The Fold 5 is a futuristic smartphone. You might want to fight me on that as foldable phones have been around for a while now but I think the party is just getting started. That's because they have only recently reached the point where an average consumer wouldn't have to worry about the phone breaking if they looked at it wrong.





And since Samsung has made more top-notch foldable phones over the last five years than any other mainstream manufacturer, their phones are reliable.





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a huge 7.6-inch 120Hz inner screen and a 6.2-inch 120Hz outer display. It's powered by the fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip so you get unbridled performance.





It has a lot of cameras: three rear cameras (50MP+12MP+10MP3x), one 4MP under-display camera, and a 10MP front-facing camera. It also supports the S Pen stylus, but you'll have to buy it separately.





You should get the Fold 5 if you need an Android smartphone that's more of a tablet and like to use multiple apps at the same time. You can even use it as a laptop for tasks that are not too resource-intensive. You can even connect it to a bigger display and use it as an actual computer.