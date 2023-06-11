Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with S Pen is very capable for this small price

Android Tablets Deals
Anyone looking for an affordable tablet with decent performance, long battery life, and a free stylus should check out Best Buy's deal on the Samsung Tab S6 Lite 2022. The electronics retailer has marked down the tablet by 30 percent.

Usually, the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite retails for $349.99 and Samsung is generous enough to include a stylus for free. For comparison, if you buy an entry-level iPad with the Apple Pencil, it would cost you $428. And right now, the Tab S6 Lite is even more affordable than usual.

Best Buy has discounted it by $100 and is selling it for only $249.99.

10.4 inches LCD screen | Snapdragon 720G chip | MicroSD Slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | S Pen | 3.5mm headphone jack | 7,040mAh battery
The Tab S6 Lite 2022 looks more premium than its price would have you believe. It's sturdy and lightweight and its 10.4 inches LCD screen is bright and viewable outdoors.

It is underpinned by the Snapdragon 720G chip and while it's not a blistering fast chip, it's totally fine for most tablety tasks, light gaming, and document editing. Sure, it's not as fast as high-end top slates, but you are paying less than a third of the price of premium slates. 

It has a DeX mode which gives you a desktop-like interface for multitasking. 

The slate also has a microSD card slot so you won't have to worry about running out of space and there is also a headphone jack. And, of course, there is the S Pen for doodling and 
annotating. There is a 7,040mAh battery inside, so you won't have to worry about charging it frequently.

Get the Tab S6 Lite 2022 if you want a slim tablet for content consumption and for getting light work done when you are away from your computer. You’re going to want to hurry as the deal expires in 7 hours.

